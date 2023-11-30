Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Henderson Police warning that stolen cars all had one thing in common

(Action News 5)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is reporting an uptick in stolen cars in just the past 48 hours.

According to officers, they have investigated five stolen vehicles and four car prowls since Tuesday.

Officials say all five stolen cars had one thing in common - they were left unlocked with the keys inside.

One of the vehicles was reportedly left unattended while running. Police mention that the four vehicles that had items stolen from them were also left unlocked.

“Leaving your vehicle unlocked gives criminals more opportunities to steal your valuables,” explains the Henderson Police Department on social media.

Officials warn that leaving your car unlocked or idling at convenience stores or at home gives criminals more opportunities to steal your car.

“The amount of convenience you receive from not having to lock and unlock your vehicle does not outweigh the inconvenience you are put through when your vehicle and valuables have been stolen,” officials add.

HPD urges owners to lock their car and take the keys.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

Kayley “Kay” Ross
Henderson teen has been missing for days, police say
‘A Downtown Christmas’ happening Saturday in Evansville
Coffee with a Cop
Police share 2024 Coffee with a Cop Schedule
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Open house set ahead of proposed renovations at Coliseum