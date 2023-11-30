Henderson Police warning that stolen cars all had one thing in common

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is reporting an uptick in stolen cars in just the past 48 hours.

According to officers, they have investigated five stolen vehicles and four car prowls since Tuesday.

Officials say all five stolen cars had one thing in common - they were left unlocked with the keys inside.

One of the vehicles was reportedly left unattended while running. Police mention that the four vehicles that had items stolen from them were also left unlocked.

“Leaving your vehicle unlocked gives criminals more opportunities to steal your valuables,” explains the Henderson Police Department on social media.

Officials warn that leaving your car unlocked or idling at convenience stores or at home gives criminals more opportunities to steal your car.

“The amount of convenience you receive from not having to lock and unlock your vehicle does not outweigh the inconvenience you are put through when your vehicle and valuables have been stolen,” officials add.

HPD urges owners to lock their car and take the keys.

