Gov. Beshear preparing for inauguration of second term

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Preparations have begun for the Inauguration for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s second term.

During today’s Team Kentucky update, First Lady Britainy Beshear unveiled the theme -- “Forward Together”.

The event will highlight the tough times that Kentuckians have gone through and how we’ll move together to build a brighter future.

“Kentuckians have met every challenge with love, compassion and empathy for one another, and that is exactly how we must approach the next four years.,” says Britainy Beshear.

And during the Inauguration Parade in Frankfort, health care workers and public school educators will be grand marshals.

The Inauguration is set to happen on Tuesday, December 12.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.