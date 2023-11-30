Birthday Club
Evansville soccer player scores big honor at WKU

Annah Hopkins
Annah Hopkins
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville native has just scored a big honor during her senior year at Western Kentucky University.

Annah Hopkins, who also plays soccer on the Hill, will be recognized as the fall 2023 Ogden Foundation Scholar, one of WKU’s highest undergraduate honors.

Hopkins is a Reitz High School alum and is currently pre-med at WKU.

Next fall, Hopkins will attend the University of Louisville School of Medicine

