‘A Downtown Christmas’ happening Saturday in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Downtown Christmas is returning to Main Street on Saturday.

It’s set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (EID) is hosting the event for its 8th year.

Main Street from 2nd to 6th Streets will be closed to traffic.

Family friendly activities will include free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, visits with Clara the Reindeer, “reindeer” pony rides from Lil’ Rexings’, trackless train rides, a giant ‘walk-in snow globe,’ costume characters, giant inflatable photo points, hot cocoa, cookies, and more.

New activities for 2023 include a petting zoo, a 16′ high Glacier Canyon inflatable slide, and Santa’s Workshop.

The workshop will include a roasted nut vendor with free samples, two face painters, a craft station, and a letter writing to Santa station.

From noon – 1 p.m. a new community mascot meet-n-greet event will take place and feature mascots from seven local community organizations.

During the event, you will be able to mail your children’s letters to Santa in Santa’s Mailbox at the corner of 3rd & Main. The letters must be placed in the box by December 15 with a name and return address to receive a response from Santa Claus before Christmas.

“The holiday season is a time for memory-making, and we are ready to create special memories for you and your loved ones with free, family-friendly activities during A Downtown Christmas. We invite the community to see our holiday décor and shop and dine Downtown. A special thanks to our sponsors who help us to continue to grow this event, and keep the activities free for all guests to enjoy,” said Adam Trinkel, executive director, EID.

Shops and restaurants throughout Downtown will be open for business.

The EID will have a tent at 318 Main Street to sell Downtown Evansville merchandise, including beanies, long sleeve shirts, and hooded sweatshirts.

Visitors can take photos with the EID holiday décor, including the lighted archway and 12′ nutcrackers (2nd & Main), the Heart of Downtown Evansville and Santa’s Little Helpers Alley (200 block of Main), an 11′ Snowflake with more than 3,000 lights (300 block of Main), the Tunnel of Light featuring more than 13,00 lights (400 block of Main), and a 10′ lighted tree and an alley of lighted ornaments (500 block of Main).

