Deaconess doctors monitoring increase in strep throat cases

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Doctors at Deaconess say they’re seeing a rise in strep cases.

They tell us patients with strep have complained of abdominal pain, headaches, fever and vomiting.

Those symptoms usually included a sore throat as well.

Nurse Practitioners say they’re trying to stop the cases from getting out of hand before secondary complications arise.

”It can have effects on our hearts and different things so in those two and above, we definitely want to rule those out, get them on antibiotics if they need to be. Just so they don’t have any of those secondary complications,” explains Thomas Parkes and Jessica Sale.

Some simple things you can do is wash your hands and wear a mask if you’re immunocompromised.

And if you need to get checked out, you can always visit an urgent care or your primary doctor.

