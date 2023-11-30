Birthday Club
Camps being held for kids during winter break

By Haley Kerby
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s getting close to winter break for students in the Tri-State.

Parents may be wondering what to do while you’re still at work but your younger students are at home.

There are plenty of options - ones that will make sure your kids are safe and also having fun.

At the Children’s Museum of Evansville, leaders say they’re hosting a four day camp in the coming weeks.

It’s held from December 18 to 22, from 8:45 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. each day.

They’ll have crafts and holiday lessons.

CMOE Winter Break Camp
CMOE Winter Break Camp(CMOE)

Another option is in Owensboro.

The Parks and Recreation team holds day camps for two weeks, from December 19 to the 30.

Campers will take a field trip to the Edge Ice Center, play games, make crafts, and enjoy a holiday party with a special visit from the Grinch.

To register, call the parks department at (270) 687-8700.

Both teams say these are safe options for kids to connect while you are either still at work, or running around for the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

