Camper destroyed by fire, 3 more damaged in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Corydon Civil Defense Fire and Rescue crews responded Wednesday night to a camper fire.

According to a Facebook post, this was on Center Street.

Crews say multiple units and firefighters responded to the scene.

They say the camper was destroyed, and there was damage to three others.

At this point, crews say the fire is not suspicious.

