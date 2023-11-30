Blue Light Emergency Phone Beacons unveiled at Warrick County parks

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Parks Foundations says they are thrilled to announce the addition of Blue Light Emergency Phone Beacons at both Friedman Park and Scales Lake Park.

According to officials, the weatherproof beacons are solar-powered and the first emergency systems located in any area park.

“With the incredible popularity of Warrick County’s beautiful outdoor spaces, the Warrick Parks Foundation chose to focus its funding on added safety measures,” says Laurel Meny, Warrick Parks Foundation Executive Director.

Meny tells us the beacons will provide simple one-touch connection to emergency authorities for all park and trail visitors.

