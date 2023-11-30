Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Blue Light Emergency Phone Beacons unveiled at Warrick County parks

Blue Light Emergency Phone Beacon in Friedman Park
Blue Light Emergency Phone Beacon in Friedman Park(Warrick Parks Foundation)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick Parks Foundations says they are thrilled to announce the addition of Blue Light Emergency Phone Beacons at both Friedman Park and Scales Lake Park.

According to officials, the weatherproof beacons are solar-powered and the first emergency systems located in any area park.

“With the incredible popularity of Warrick County’s beautiful outdoor spaces, the Warrick Parks Foundation chose to focus its funding on added safety measures,” says Laurel Meny, Warrick Parks Foundation Executive Director.

Meny tells us the beacons will provide simple one-touch connection to emergency authorities for all park and trail visitors.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

K9 Claire
Meet K9 Claire, Daviess County Sheriff’s newest therapy dog
Gov. Beshear preparing for inauguration of second term
Henderson Police warning that stolen cars all had one thing in common
Kayley “Kay” Ross
Henderson teen has been missing for days, police say