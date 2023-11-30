A big weekend coming up for Tri-State festivities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As we approach the first weekend in December, many holiday traditions are taking shape across the Tri-State. We met with the people behind just three of the many community traditions happening this weekend for a holiday preview.

The good news for fans of the holidays across the Tri-State is that there are a lot of local activities they can attend, from tree lightings to parades, and many more. The only challenge is that many of these events are happening on the same weekend ... this weekend.

As signs of the season continue to pop up all over town, those who organize some of the Tri-State holiday traditions say they’re doing important work.

“We like to say we’re in the memory-making business,” said Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement district executive Director Adam Trinkel.

“It’s a passion for us,” said “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas” co-chair Tiffany Bonnell.

“They can expect to have a jolly good time,” said Rotary Santa Run committee member Pepper Mulherin.

This weekend will be the eighth time Evansville has hosted “A Downtown Christmas.” Organizers say four blocks of Main Street will be filled with family-focused, free activities.

Organizers say they hope the event will be a time for people to take a break from the stresses of the season.

“We know the holiday season’s very busy,” said Trinkel. “It can be stressful for folks who are trying to buy those special gifts, but just think about a day where people can come down for four hours and have all these free activities to enjoy and really just get into the holiday spirit.”

Newburgh’s Preservation Hall will the central hub of the yearly “Newburgh Celebrates Christmas.”

Vendors will be in and around the building which will also hold a gingerbread contest. There will also be a free trolley running people to local shops and restaurants, as well as to a free petting zoo.

Organizers say it means a lot to showcase what they have in town.

“It’s an honor,” said Bonnell. “We have beautiful properties, and all the businesses and homeowners take great care of their properties.”

“And I think it’s good for the businesses,” said the event’s other co-chair Stacey Cobb. “We have a lot of small business owners down here, so we’re trying to do things to help bring people down here for them and for us.”

Saturday will be the tenth running of a 5k with a unique dress code: the Evansville Rotary Santa Run. Organizers say they also have a one-mile fun walk and an elf run for kids ages one to five.

They say the money they raise goes back into the community, and they want everyone to have a good time.

“There’s so many smiles,” said Mulherin. “There are so many happy people, it really is that fun.”

The organizers of all three events say they picked the first Saturday in December mainly because they always do, and they want to be consistent for those who want to come.

