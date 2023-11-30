Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

ATM theft under investigation in Webster Co.

ATM theft under investigation in Webster Co.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky State Police were called to Planters Bank in Providence early Thursday morning.

That’s on Westerfield Drive next to the Dollar General.

Authorities say they are investigating an ATM theft.

Officials are asking anyone who passed by the area around 3:00 a.m. or saw anything suspicious to call police.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ember Cabrillas
Oak Hill kindergartner passes away, school confirms
David and LaDonna Legg
Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S.
2 injured, 1 arrested after multiple crashes close Highway 41 for hours
‘Fully engulfed’ fire battled in Owensboro
4 apartments burn in Owensboro, dogs hurt

Latest News

Man shot by police at EVV due in court Thursday
Man shot by police at EVV due in court Thursday
Ky. man accused of killing father and grandfather due in court Thursday
Ky. man accused of killing father and grandfather due in court Thursday
Camper destroyed by fire, 3 more damaged in Henderson Co.
Fire
6th Street back open in Jasper after fire