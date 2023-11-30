ATM theft under investigation in Webster Co.

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Providence Police Department, the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, and Kentucky State Police were called to Planters Bank in Providence early Thursday morning.

That’s on Westerfield Drive next to the Dollar General.

Authorities say they are investigating an ATM theft.

Officials are asking anyone who passed by the area around 3:00 a.m. or saw anything suspicious to call police.

