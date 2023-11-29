Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

11/29 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New information this morning about Monday’s shooting in Vanderburgh County.

A homeowner shot a man he says attacked him at the end of his driveway.

There was a heavy police presence last night at the Kohls on North Burkhardt.

EPD tell us that’s because a man tried to steal items and hurt himself in the process.

Hamas released another 12 hostages on Tuesday with more expected today.. in exchange Israel is expected to free 30 Palestinian prisoners.

it’s national package protection day, and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of porch pirates.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

