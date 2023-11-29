Birthday Club
VCSO warning public about porch pirates as people shop online for holidays

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - With people across the world ordering packages right now, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of porch pirates.

Deputies say they have already struck several times this year and will likely continue throughout the holidays.

They also say porch pirates tend to follow UPS and Fed-Ex trucks to take packages as soon as they’re delivered.

Deputies say there are a few ways to protect your packages.

This includes bringing them in as soon as possible, ask a neighbor to bring them inside if you’re gone, or install a video doorbell.

