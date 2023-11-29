USPS releases holiday guidelines as peak season begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Christmas is just under a month away, and the U.S. postal service is calling this time period the busiest shipping period of the year.

This year officials with the US postal service say they have decided not to have a peak or demand surcharge this year for holiday shipping.

This means mailing prices will remain flat-out and predictable.

They say they serve 165 million addresses across the country, which covers every state, city and town in the country. That’s why the postal service is asking you to get your mail and packages out as soon as you can.

For mail going through the contiguous 48 states and Alaska, ground advantage, and first class mail, including greeting cards, must be sent by Dec. 16.

For priority mail you have until December 18 and priority mail express deadline is December 20.

For air, army, fleet and diplomatic mail, your deadlines are sooner.

They say first-class and priority mail will have until Dec. 9 which is just over one week from Wednesday.

