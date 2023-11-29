Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes into sea off Japan

Details about what happened to the Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a...
Details about what happened to the Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a helicopter and a turboprop aircraft, and to the people on board were not immediately known.(Source: Christopher R. Lape/USMC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - A U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed Wednesday into the sea off southern Japan, and the Japanese coast guard is heading to the site for search and rescue operations, officials said.

Details about what happened to the Osprey and to the people on board were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said.

The coast guard received an emergency call from a fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima, an island south of Kagoshima on the southern main island of Kyushu, he said.

It was not immediately clear which U.S. base the Osprey belonged to, but it was believed to be heading from Iwakuni to Okinawa.

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but during flight can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane. Versions of the aircraft are flown by the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

A U.S. Marine Corps Osprey aircraft with 23 Marines aboard crashed on a north Australian island in August, killing at least three and critically injuring at least five during a multinational training exercise.

There have been at least five fatal crashes of Marine Ospreys since 2012, causing a total of at least 19 deaths.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions

Latest News

The House of Representatives faces several challenges that could impact the power balance in...
House Republicans face challenges as Santos may be expelled
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like...
Mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs in at least 14 states
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a...
Former deputy killed in wreck involving train in Louisiana
Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, was charged with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub...
Mother charged with drowning 9-year-old daughter in bathtub