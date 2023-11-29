Birthday Club
Trace Adkins to headline 4th Red, White and Brauen Music Fest
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The headliner for the 4th annual Red, White, and Brauen Music Fest has officially been announced.

According to a release, that headliner will be country artist Trace Adkins.

The event will take place Saturday, August 24, 2024 at a new location, League Stadium in Huntingburg.

Officials say The Kentucky Headhunters, War Hippies, and Tyler Reese Tritt will complete the lineup for the festival.

Presale tickets for the festival begin on Friday, December 1 at 9 a.m., and will be $5 off.

You can sign up at RWBMusicFest.com to receive the password.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Saturday, December 2 at 9 a.m.

You can purchase any of those tickets at RWBMusicFest.com and OnTapTickets.com.

