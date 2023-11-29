Suspect on the run after crashing stolen car in Evansville, deputies say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspect is hiding from law enforcement officials after evading arrest in Evansville, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they their investigation started after receiving a tip that a stolen sedan was spotted northbound on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue.

A sheriff’s office report shows that once the car was found by authorities, the driver took off westbound on Washington with deputies and an Indiana State Police trooper in pursuit.

We’re told the driver went south on Evans Avenue, pulled over and ran away.

Deputies say the suspect did not park the car and it rolled forward, hitting and damaging a sheriff’s office vehicle.

The sheriff’s office tells us they set up a perimeter and used a drone as well as a K9, but failed to find the suspect.

The stolen car was taken to a garage to be processed for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

