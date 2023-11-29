Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Suspect on the run after crashing stolen car in Evansville, deputies say

Chase in stolen car ends in crash, deputies say
Chase in stolen car ends in crash, deputies say(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A suspect is hiding from law enforcement officials after evading arrest in Evansville, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they their investigation started after receiving a tip that a stolen sedan was spotted northbound on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue.

A sheriff’s office report shows that once the car was found by authorities, the driver took off westbound on Washington with deputies and an Indiana State Police trooper in pursuit.

We’re told the driver went south on Evans Avenue, pulled over and ran away.

Deputies say the suspect did not park the car and it rolled forward, hitting and damaging a sheriff’s office vehicle.

The sheriff’s office tells us they set up a perimeter and used a drone as well as a K9, but failed to find the suspect.

The stolen car was taken to a garage to be processed for evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again

Latest News

Mt. Vernon man who pled guilty to assaulting cop gets prison time
Mt. Vernon man who pled guilty to assaulting cop gets prison time
Jack Christopher Anderson
Mt. Vernon man who pled guilty to assaulting cop gets prison time
CenterPoint rate increase approved by IURC
Breathitt (Brett) Kelly
Missing: Central City man last seen 2 months ago