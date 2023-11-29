Southwest Indiana is home to many ‘super polluters:’ Here’s how the University of Evansville is hoping to help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The southwest region of Indiana is known for coal mines, for being a driving force in the industrial work force, but also for being known as a super polluter.

A super polluter is exactly how it sounds. Indiana is in the top 10 when it comes to states with the worst greenhouse gas emissions.

According to The Weather Channel, there’s at least one ‘super polluter’ in every state. In Southwest Indiana, there’s four.

“They [Dept. of Energy leaders] recognize that there are these regions around the country that have all of this manufacturing strength,” Erin Lewis said.

Lewis is the Executive Director at the University of Evansville’s Center for Innovation and Change. She says the students at UE are always looking for ways to improve the environment.

“Our students here at UE care about that deeply, it’s their future,” Lewis said. “They need clean air to breathe, they need a world that works.”

UE and local leaders are hoping to help ease the carbon footprint the region has on the ozone.

By receiving a $50,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy, they’re hoping to introduce and welcome clean energy manufacturing to the Tri-State in an effort to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions.

“It’s not just attracting current clean energy manufacturers to come to Evansville, it’s for other manufacturers and their workforce and their experts that they have on staff to start exploring some of these opportunities,” Logan Jenkins said.

Jenkins is the Executive Director at Circular Venture Lab, a non-profit that focuses its mission around sustainable and renewable energy. Jenkins has been a big part in securing the grant funding, and will help on the business side of this project.

He says he’ll be looking to attract businesses to the region that work with renewable energy already, and also work with large businesses already in the Tri-State to find out how they can also get involved.

“It might just be a part or component of a larger system, but it maybe something that’s easy for them to implement and bring on as a new business line,” Jenkins said.

The grant will head to UE’s Changemaker Lab and will offset costs for students brainstorming ways to work with companies both locally, and looking to relocate, to bring renewable manufacturers to the Tri-State.

Lewis says a large part of that will be meeting the needs of companies looking to re-locate, whether that be additional green space, or smaller infrastructure projects surrounding quality of life, she knows her students can help be a big part of that solution.

“That’s just something they demand, and that’s something that our community is getting better about,” Lewis said. Our students can now help with those resources and help pour some extra fuel on that fire.”

Both Lewis and Jenkins say it’s not about changing Evansville’s history or forcing something new upon the already existing businesses.

They say it’s about looking ahead, offering a chance for businesses to be a part of a cleaner future, one that will impact the exact generation that’ll be working to fix it.

The first grant will be aimed at building a roadmap they can follow to incorporate this initiative into the region.

If they succeed in getting a second grant, that will be an additional $100,000 aimed at putting that roadmap into effect.

Jenkins added that the Department of Energy is coming to Evansville in January to ‘brainstorm innovative solutions to challenges in the City of Evansville.’

