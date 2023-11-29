Birthday Club
Several crashes causing traffic delays on SR 66 in Warrick County

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers after three accidents were reported on SR 66.

According to deputies, several accidents with injuries happened on SR 66 at Grimm Road westbound and another happened at on SR 66 at I-69 eastbound.

Officials say cleanup could take some time for the accidents. Deputies urge caution while driving through the area.

