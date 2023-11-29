Section of Princeton under boil advisory

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A water main break has caused the City of Princeton to issue a boil advisory for a large section of town.

Officials say Princeton Water customers north of Broadway and east of Race Street should boil their water for five minutes before drinking and and cooking.

They say it’s precautionary, and they will let customers know when the advisory is lifted.

