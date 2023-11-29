Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Santa’s coming to town: West Side Nut Club hosting Santa Land event

Santa’s coming to town: West Side Nut Club hosting Santa Land event
Santa’s coming to town: West Side Nut Club hosting Santa Land event(West Side Nut Club)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club says they will be hosting an event in celebration of the holidays.

The public will have a chance to visit Santa Claus and his elves at Santa Land on Evansville’s westside.

They say that event is free and open to the public.

It is expected to take place at Acorn Plaza and run on the following dates:

  • Saturday, Dec. 9
  • Sunday, Dec. 10
  • Saturday, Dec. 16
  • Sunday, Dec. 17

They say each day the event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Complimentary cookies, hot chocolate, free pictures with Santa will all be available at the event.

Officials say they will have some special guests including Paw Patrol, Buzz Lightyear, Spongebob, and more.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again

Latest News

Fire
‘Fully involved’ fire battled in Owensboro
Henderson County High School Students raises over $18k for Christmas program
Henderson County High School Students raises over $18k for Christmas program
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S. closed due to crash involving serious bodily injury
U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S. closed due to crash involving serious bodily injury
Crash at Epworth and Oak Grove
Driver sent to hospital after crash on Epworth Rd.