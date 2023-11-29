Santa’s coming to town: West Side Nut Club hosting Santa Land event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club says they will be hosting an event in celebration of the holidays.

The public will have a chance to visit Santa Claus and his elves at Santa Land on Evansville’s westside.

They say that event is free and open to the public.

It is expected to take place at Acorn Plaza and run on the following dates:

Saturday, Dec. 9

Sunday, Dec. 10

Saturday, Dec. 16

Sunday, Dec. 17

They say each day the event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Complimentary cookies, hot chocolate, free pictures with Santa will all be available at the event.

Officials say they will have some special guests including Paw Patrol, Buzz Lightyear, Spongebob, and more.

