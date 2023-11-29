Regional AG forum brings out farming community in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Toyota Events Center in Princeton hosted a Regional Agricultural Forum today.

Several speakers and a panel of regional farmers talked about soil health, crop diversity and regenerative agriculture.

The goal is to help farmers learn from each other’s successes and mistakes in order to develop more sustainable practices.

One of the speakers, Adam Daughtery, says networking is important in the farming community.

”It is a commitment for the producers to make these steps and you know that’s the beauty of these conferences,” he says. “We got some that are more advanced, that has made these steps. It’s a fraternity of folks willing to share. Nobody is out to get each other, so we hope to all work together to make a big difference in the future.”

Daugherty say with that regenerative farming, everyone benefits with healthier, high quality foods and less negative environmental impact.

