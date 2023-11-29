Birthday Club
Rain late Thursday through Friday

Rainfall between a half and one inch possible
11/29 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday was the last sunny day this week. Temperatures rebounded from our coldest-of-the-season 22 to the middle 50s in the afternoon. Mainly clear skies Wednesday night with increasing clouds during the day on Thursday. South winds will push high temperatures into the upper 50s. A cold front will slide in on Thursday night and trigger widespread rainfall. Rain will continue overnight and into Friday morning before tapering off in the afternoon. Total rainfall will be between a half and one inch. November is still the third driest in the last 100 years, with rainfall 3 inches below normal. Partly cloudy over the weekend with highs in the mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday. More rain possible Sunday and Monday.

