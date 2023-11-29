Mt. Vernon man who pled guilty to assaulting cop gets prison time

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A serious violent felon from Mt. Vernon was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars Wednesday.

That’s according to Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, who tells us 34-year-old Jack Christopher Anderson was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Criminal Recklessness, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Official, Battery by Bodily Waste and Resisting Law Enforcement.

Mt. Vernon Police confirm officers were called to East 3rd Street on September 18 after receiving reports that a gun was fired inside a home.

Police records show that Anderson’s girlfriend, Felicia Enlow, and her children were inside the home during the incident. Officers mention that they found marijuana during the search of the residence.

Law enforcement officials say as they were placing Enlow and Anderson in custody, both resisted arrest. During the struggle, Anderson reportedly spit on and assaulted an officer.

“This was a very concerning incident, starting with Mr. Anderson’s decision to discharge a firearm inside the house where he resided with children,” says Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “Thankfully, no one inside or outside the home was harmed.”

As part of his guilty plea, officials say Anderson admitted to shooting a gun into an inhabited home in Posey County on September 18, 2023, as well as resisting and battery against law enforcement.

