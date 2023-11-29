Missing: Central City man last seen 2 months ago

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing man.

They say 52-year-old Breathitt (Bret) Kelly, of Central City, last spoke with his family two months ago.

Troopers say he was reported missing Monday.

They say Kelly is 6 feet, 155 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and possibly a beard.

He drives a blue 1990 Ford Aerostar Van with license plate 227BXV.

Troopers say Kelly is known to visit Lincoln, Madison, Carlisle, Garrard, Calloway, and Marshall Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313.

Anonymous tips can be sent through the KSP app.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.