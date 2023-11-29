Birthday Club
Missing: Central City man last seen 2 months ago

Breathitt (Brett) Kelly
By Jill Lyman
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing man.

They say 52-year-old Breathitt (Bret) Kelly, of Central City, last spoke with his family two months ago.

Troopers say he was reported missing Monday.

They say Kelly is 6 feet, 155 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and possibly a beard.

He drives a blue 1990 Ford Aerostar Van with license plate 227BXV.

Troopers say Kelly is known to visit Lincoln, Madison, Carlisle, Garrard, Calloway, and Marshall Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 2 at (270) 676-3313. 

Anonymous tips can be sent through the KSP app.

