Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man in Vanderburgh County is buying up land to see that it’s not developed.

As time goes on, cities in America tend to spread outwards. Projects like the mid-states corridor also grow, and soon, natural spaces in the area are being developed into rest stops or shopping centers.

Neil Woods is trying to keep as many of those natural spaces as possible and moved into his home in Northern Vanderburgh County to be closer to nature.

“We realized what was going to happen to the neighborhood,” said Woods. “The same thing that’s happening in a lot of places.”

According to Woods, he says those natural spaces he moved here for are becoming harder to find, and he wants to slow the process of urbanization.

“There will be more subdivisions, more homes more development,” said Woods. “We thought we could start buying up some of the land around us and set it aside.”

That’s just what he’s been doing.

“2019 when we started, we didn’t have any land, and now we have 850 acres out here,” said Woods.

That’s four times the size of Wesselman Woods.

With all the land he’s starting the process of reforestation by planting native trees.

“This little guy will not be mature for 150 years, it’s a bur oak,” Woods said. “In about 200 years we hope all these fields look like the woods behind me here.”

He says with that time scale it’s about focusing on the big picture.

“My children won’t see it,” said Woods. “It’s kind of for generations down the road.”

Woods says without this kind of effort, even the land he’s standing on is at risk.

“It was ready to be logged, so it would have set it back about a hundred years,” said Woods

Woods says he’s still trying to expand, and he wants to offer folks in the area an alternative when selling their land.

“This has been in their family some of them since settler times, so we give a lot of these families a way to get the money out of their land but know it won’t be sold to a developer and homes built all over it,” said Woods.

Woods says one day, hopefully soon, he’ll be able to turn it all into a park.

