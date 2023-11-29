“Keep giving, it never gets old”: Gibson Co. students serve others on Giving Tuesday

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The holiday season means people are probably shopping for gifts, getting Christmas lights or maybe even preparing to host the in-laws.

In between the holiday chaos is a time to give back and that’s exactly what students in the North Gibson School district did on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It’s a day to donate to charities, volunteer somewhere or make blankets.

“Today is our first ever Giving Tuesday project for United Way of Gibson County,” said Jamie Schafer.

Jamie Schafer is the United Way executive director. It was her idea to team up with North Gibson schools to get their students involved in giving back.

“I think the youth are just so important. I mean they’re our future, they’re the future of our communities and it’s so important for them to see the impact of their work,” said Schafer.

Once the students are done with the blanket, they’re being taken to Chemo and Infusion Therapy Services at Deaconess Gibson General.

Second, fifth and eighth graders participated, not just making blankets, but writing cards to teachers and filling stockings for senior centers too.

“It’s so easy for them to bring in cans for a food drive, it’s so easy to bring in a toy their parents bought for a toy drive, which are all very important but we want to get our youth involved,” said Schafer.

34 high school students also tagged along to help run the event.

“It went really good,” said sophomore, Addison Schafer.

“You’ve got to start teaching them how to give back when they’re young so they grow up only knowing how to do that,” said Mallory Watt, another sophomore.

The two high school volunteers say the event proves service has no age limit.

“Give back and spread kindness to all,” said Addison.

“Keep giving, it never gets old,” said Mallory.

Schafer says she hopes to continue the new tradition for years to come.

