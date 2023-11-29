Henderson County High School Students raises over $18k for Christmas program

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Henderson County High School says their students have raised over $18,000 for the Volunteer and Information Center’s Adopt-A-Child Christmas program.

According to a release, Colonels’ Corner Bank recently held the annual Turkey of the Year fundraiser, which helped the students surpass their $8,000 goal.

The students were able to raise $18,775.29, which HCHS teacher Jessica Grace says they are thrilled about.

“We are looking forward to helping many families in our community. We would like to recognize our top contributing students who raised money, Baylee Womack with $2,888.00 and Gunner Southard with $2,415.75. Additionally, each of the following students raised over $1000.00: Sonny Shelton, Courtney Troxel, and Sophie Pressley. Our top two teachers who fundraised include Mr. Kevin Carter with $795 and Mrs. Danna Robinson who raised $400.”

On December 6, 2023, at noon, Colonels’ Corner Bank and Turkey candidates will be shopping for over 60 Henderson County children at the Henderson Walmart.

Additionally, they will be working with the Youth Service Center at Henderson County High School to help fellow students with any needs they may have.

