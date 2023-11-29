Birthday Club
Henderson City Commission approves community improvement projects

By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Board of Commissioners has approved several resolutions designed to improve areas near the I-69 Corridor.

One resolution is set to improve Wathen Lane and bring it to city standards.

This improvement project will create a walking path, gutters, and much more.

Another resolution approved applying for a grant from the Kentucky Department of Transportation Cabinet called ‘Creating Vibrant Communities.

Similar to the Wathen Lane Project, this grant would go toward improving roads near the I-69 Corridor.

”If successful, we will probably know by next summer, if we get the grant,” said Henderson city manager, William Newman. “And it will begin the process of the future of the long term planning for Henderson’s growth.”

Commissioners also amended an ordinance related to park closing times.

If approved four parks that are located near residential areas will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., except during special events.

