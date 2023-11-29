GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 is closed going both directions at 350 S due to an accident.

That’s according to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told that crash involved a serious bodily injury after a woman was thrown from her vehicle.

A release shows that woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office says they believe a vehicle was traveling eastbound on CR 350 South when it pulled into the path of a truck that was pulling a fifth wheel trailer loaded with heavy equipment.

Officials say northbound traffic is currently being re-routed onto E. 350 S.

Southbound traffic is moving very slowly at this time.

At this time it is unknown when the road will reopen.

GCSO says they are investigating the incident and will be assisted by the Indiana State Police who will perform an accident reconstruction incident.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops.

U.S. Highway 41 at 350 S. closed due to crash involving serious bodily injury (Gibson County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.