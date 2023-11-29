Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again

Latest News

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
Several crashes causing traffic delays on SR 66 in Warrick County
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
City officials break ground on new Wesselman Park entrance
City officials break ground on new Wesselman Park entrance