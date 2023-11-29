Father and aunt of baby found with more than 50 rat bites set to appear in court Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the people arrested after a baby was found with over 50 rat bites are set to appear in court Wednesday.

David Shonabaum, identified as the baby’s father, and Delaina Thurman, identified by police as the baby’s aunt are both set to appear in court.

As we reported back in September, Schonabaum, Thurman and the baby’s mother, Angel Schonabaum were arrested.

All three are facing child neglect charges.

