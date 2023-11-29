Fairfield couple arrested on unlawful videotaping charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Fairfield Police Department say that David Legg and LaDonna Legg were arrested after officers recovered a video recording device concealed in a room of their residence.

The Leggs had removed the device and attempted to prevent the recovery of the item.

Both were arrested for unauthorized video recording and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.