EPD: Man arrested after trying to steal a belt and knife from Kohls

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EPD officials say a man tried to steal items from Kohls on North Burkhardt Road and hurt himself in the process.

Evansville Police officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

EPD says a man tried to steal a belt and utility knife, and in the process of a removing a tag with the knife he cut himself.

Officials say after an employee called police, he was taken into custody and will face charges of theft and criminal mischief.

The store was not evacuated, there was some concern on social media about a threat to the public in connection to this incident, but EPD says there was not one.

