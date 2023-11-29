Birthday Club
Dispatch: Southbound lanes closed on Epworth Rd. due to crash, crews responding
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southbound lanes on Epworth Road is currently closed due to a crash, according to Warrick County Dispatch.

They say that call came in around 9:40 a.m.

Emergency crews are responding to the area.

Our 14 News crew is headed to the scene to learn more.

We will update this story as it develops.

