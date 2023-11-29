City of Owensboro set to host Rivercity Bike Expo

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Rivercity Bike Expo is set to showcase a collection of motorcycles, ranging from the latest models to classics.

According to a release that event is set to take place May 31 through June 2, 2024.

Organizers say attendees will be treated to stunt performances by skilled riders, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on two wheels.

For those looking to deepen their connection to the motorcycle world, the Rivercity Bike Expo will feature industry products, installation, and over 25 tattoo artists offering live tattooing.

A release shows the following will also be included at the event:

Sound Warz National Motorcycle Audio Competition with an emphasis on sound quality

Friday After 5 music with over one mile off free live music

Downtown Pub Crawl on Saturday evening, featuring local pubs and restaurants, with free city trolley service offered

Live stunt shows on Friday, Saturday, Sunday presented by Busted Knuckles

Christian Motorcycle Association presenting a Sunday morning church service, 9:30 a.m. in the Owensboro Convention Center

Rolling Thunder will present the Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall and Missing Man presentation

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.