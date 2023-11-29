City officials break ground on new Wesselman Park entrance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One Evansville park will soon have a new road and a new entrance.

This morning, city officials broke ground on the infrastructure for future projects at the former Roberts Stadium.

The project will feature a new entry road from Division Street to the athletics fields and parking lots near Roberts Park.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer says this project is part of the Wesselman Park master plan. He tells us the new road is important for all the upcoming projects at the park.

“The infrastructure which includes the new main entrance to Wesselman Park and also the connecting road linking Wesselman and the Roberts festivals grounds and also the extension of Division Street,” he explains. “Basically it’s laying the foundation for all of the other projects in the division.”

Wesselsman Park’s new entrance will feature a new lane and signs. There’s no word on when the road will be complete.

