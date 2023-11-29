CenterPoint rate increase approved by IURC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Centerpoint Energy customers could soon see a jump in their monthly bill.

Wednesday, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved an increase in Centerpoint’s Reliability Cost and Revenue Adjustment.

Centerpoint Manager of Regulatory and Rates Brian Akenbrand told the IURC the average customer will see a $16 jump in their bill.

According to a document filed by the IURC, this approval goes into effect immediately.

We’ve reached out to CenterPoint.

