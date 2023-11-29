Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

CenterPoint rate increase approved by IURC

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Centerpoint Energy customers could soon see a jump in their monthly bill.

Wednesday, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved an increase in Centerpoint’s Reliability Cost and Revenue Adjustment.

Centerpoint Manager of Regulatory and Rates Brian Akenbrand told the IURC the average customer will see a $16 jump in their bill.

According to a document filed by the IURC, this approval goes into effect immediately.

We’ve reached out to CenterPoint.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again

Latest News

Breathitt (Brett) Kelly
Missing: Central City man last seen 2 months ago
City of Owensboro set to host Rivercity Bike Expo
City of Owensboro set to host Rivercity Bike Expo
Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry to share city’s transition of power updates
Evansville Mayor-elect Stephanie Terry to share city’s transition of power updates
Section of Princeton under boil advisory
Section of Princeton under boil advisory