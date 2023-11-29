Birthday Club
Breezy & Warmer

Thursday Night: Rain
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High temps will be 20-degrees warmer today after only reaching 36-degrees on Tuesday. Sunny skies and becoming breezy this afternoon as high temps surge above normal in the mid-50s.  Tonight, it will be partly cloudy as lows sink into the upper 30s.

Thursday, partly sunny during the morning then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered rain late. High temps in the upper 50s behind southwesterly winds.  Thursday night, periods of rain as lows drop into the mid-40s.

Friday, cloudy with occasional rain...mainly during the morning. Cloudy and breezy as high temps remain in the upper 50s,

