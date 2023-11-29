Birthday Club
Bluestocking Social hosts poetry reading with Kate Mullins

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bluestocking Social hosted a poetry reading Tuesday with Katie Mullins.

Mullins teaches creative writing at the University of Evansville.

On Tuesday, she shared from her book “Me and Phil My Imaginary Friend” and other poems.

Her book is about how she worked through her trauma involving a brain stem stroke as well as a house fire with her imaginary friend Dr. Phil.

Mullins expressed how important it is for her students to grow in their writing outside the classroom.

“I want them to see me a little uncomfortable too, because I think it’s really important for them to realize that growth doesn’t happen in the kingdom you run it happens when you’re outside,” said Mullins. “And so, I want them to know that art lives outside the classroom.”

Mullins hopes to continue writing poems and use them to help teach her students.

