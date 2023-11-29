Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say

Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.(Pexels)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after they said they spoke with a person who was shot in the face for not sharing his potato chips.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

WOIO reports the 31-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers reportedly found the man with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure on Stanton Avenue. He said the other man shot him with a handgun after he refused to give him some potato chips.

The reported suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Man purchasing land in Vanderburgh Co. to preserve nature
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again
Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again

Latest News

FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
Several crashes causing traffic delays on SR 66 in Warrick County
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say
City officials break ground on new Wesselman Park entrance
City officials break ground on new Wesselman Park entrance