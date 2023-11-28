United Caring Services asks for help on Giving Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Giving Tuesday is a global movement that encourages people to give back to the community.

In the tri-state there’s many organizations you can help make a positive impact, United Caring Services is one of them.

UCS is a nonprofit organization based in Downtown Evansville, that provides relief and resources to anyone in the community who needs it.

It first opened in 1991 as a soup kitchen, handing out meals to as little as 25 people.

Now, they serve over 3,000 people every year as the rate of homelessness increases.

Leaders there, say they now offer six life-saving programs at the downtown facility.

UCS Board Member Lisa Bridwell, says “We have a women and men’s night shelter, a day shelter for when it’s cold or hot, hot meals three times a day, laundry services, shower services. We also have a medical respite, where patients who are released from the hospital and don’t have anywhere to go can recover here.”

They also offer a diversions program for those struggling with substance abuse, white flag programs for when temperatures drop below freezing and they offer affordable apartments for rent.

With all of these resources though, comes expenses.

That’s why this Giving Tuesday, UCS is asking for your help.

UCS Executive Director, Va Cun, says “Our organization cannot operate without people who care, so if anyone feels connected to our cause we ask that you share our social, advocate for the cause of homelessness and of course if you’re able donate.”

Breaking the stigma around homelessness is also a way to help.

“Coming together, being open being compassionate is what’s important,” said Executive Director Cun.

While Bridwell said, “They’re human, we’ve all been through hard times and obviously we are there to help each other and I think that its very important to remember that and to create a community of caring.”

Both of these leaders with UCS say they’ve been working there for less than a year and they’ve already seen the impact their work has.

“It’s not just a come here and stay and then go about your day. We help connect them with community partners that can help put an end to their homelessness so its not just a Band-Aid on the issue,” said Bridwell.

And Executive Director Cun said of her experience, “To know that what were doing every day, what we call work, is providing a pathway and hope for unhoused individuals and to serve our community in that way is just amazing.”

They say volunteers and donations whether it be monetary or material, is something they always need.

Daily materials they need include toilet paper, laundry detergent, shoes and toiletries like shampoo and deodorant.

If you’d like to donate items you can drop them off at the UCS building located at 324 NW Sixth St, in Evansville.

If you’d like to make a monetary contribution, you can do so here.

They are hoping to reach $5,000 in donations on Giving Day.

