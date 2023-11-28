Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Officials in Vanderburgh County are investigating this morning after one person was shot Monday night.

New this morning, bond is now set for the person who was shot by police at the Evansville Regional Airport.

Owensboro Police have identified the victim of last week’s shooting.

All is merry and bright in Downtown Evansville again as the city’s Christmas tree gets a makeover.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

