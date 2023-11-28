Trial date moved for man accused of double murder to February

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The trial of a Posey County man accused of killing two people in 2021 has been moved again.

Court records show Austin Kusturin’s trial has been moved to February 5. This comes after trial was set to begin December 11.

According to the defense’s motion, Kusturin’s attorney says he suffered an injury that has restricted his ability to review documents and properly prepare.

Kusturin is accused of shooting and killing John and Elizabeth Hall inside their home on Mulberry Street in Mount Vernon in November of 2021.

