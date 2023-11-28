Traffic Alert: Henderson Fire Dept. warning drivers to avoid Hwy. 60 due to crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department says they are currently responding to a crash on Highway 60.

According to a Facebook post, that crash is in the area of Highway 60 and Barrett Boulevard.

Fire officials say the call came in as a head-on collision.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

At this time it is unknown if anyone has been hurt in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

