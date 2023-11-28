Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Traffic Alert: Henderson Fire Dept. warning drivers to avoid Hwy. 60 due to crash

Traffic Alert: Henderson Fire Dept. warning drivers to avoid Hwy. 60 due to crash
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Fire Department says they are currently responding to a crash on Highway 60.

According to a Facebook post, that crash is in the area of Highway 60 and Barrett Boulevard.

Fire officials say the call came in as a head-on collision.

They are asking people to avoid the area.

At this time it is unknown if anyone has been hurt in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Dispatch: Crews working scene at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Dispatch: Three injured during crash at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released

Latest News

Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Highway 81 back open after crash in Daviess Co.
New contract awarded for section three of I-69 ORX project
New contract awarded for section three of I-69 ORX project