Terrible smell in Evansville neighborhood has residents asking questions

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People in a North Evansville neighborhood are trying to get something done about a terrible smell.

They say the whole block smells of sewage and people in the area say this has been a problem for years now.

Latisha Howell has lived on the corner of Herndon Drive and Evans Avenue for two years, and the whole time she’s dealt with the smell.

“Almost daily. It’s a real strong, like a sewage gas smell,” said Howell.

It’s sulfurous, and Howell says it’s everywhere.

“It’s not acceptable when you’re in your home and you have to close your windows because the outside air is so bad that you’re gagging,” said Howell. “Even with the windows closed, I can still smell it.”

Howell and many neighbors have called the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

“They told us to run the water,” said Howell. “We shower everyday and wash clothes, but they told us to run the water.”

When we called, the utility explained that sometimes a lack of rain can prevent systems from flowing.

They listed that as a possible cause for the smell.

“I really can’t say that that is an acceptable excuse, because whether it rains or not, it still smells,” said Howell.

She says she’s also been told it’s a city-wide issue.

“We all travel around the city daily, and I know for a fact the whole city doesn’t smell like this,” Howell said.

With all those possible explanations, she hasn’t heard of any solutions.

“They’ve never offered to come and look at the situation at all, they just was like run water,” said Howell.

Howell says she and her neighbors have started talking out ways to get some kind of help to stop the smell permanently.

Every neighbor we spoke to said this has been pervasive.

It’s worth pointing out that the Water and Sewer Utility have been transparent about the fact that the sewer system is old in Evansville.

Pipes have an average age of 90 years old, and they have a 25-year plan to improve infrastructure across the city.

They would ideally eliminate all combined sewer overflows.

