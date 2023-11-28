Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Civic Center is lighting the Christmas tree a second time.

People took to social media when the tree was first lit to express their feelings, and most unfortunately weren’t positive. Shortly after the lighting the tree was stripped of its lights.

We were told the tree was originally decorated by city employees, but now, an outside company known as Wilde Horticulture Services was adorning the tree with a lot of lights.

Each branch was individually wrapped with lights.

They briefly turned on the lights, but we won’t get a good idea of what it’ll look like until its dark outside and lit.

We haven’t heard on whether there will be a re-lighting ceremony or if the tree will just be turned on.

We’ve also tried to find out how much this is costing the city, but the Mayor’s Office declined to comment on anything regarding the tree.

