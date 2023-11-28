Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again

Take Two: Evansville Christmas Tree is lit once again
By Steve Mehling
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Civic Center is lighting the Christmas tree a second time.

People took to social media when the tree was first lit to express their feelings, and most unfortunately weren’t positive. Shortly after the lighting the tree was stripped of its lights.

We were told the tree was originally decorated by city employees, but now, an outside company known as Wilde Horticulture Services was adorning the tree with a lot of lights.

Each branch was individually wrapped with lights.

They briefly turned on the lights, but we won’t get a good idea of what it’ll look like until its dark outside and lit.

We haven’t heard on whether there will be a re-lighting ceremony or if the tree will just be turned on.

We’ve also tried to find out how much this is costing the city, but the Mayor’s Office declined to comment on anything regarding the tree.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
Jack Harlow, in the green hoodie, stops by Wonder Whip in Owensboro
Jack Harlow spotted at Wonder Whip before Owensboro concert
Man shot by law enforcement at Evansville Regional Airport booked into jail
EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty
E 7th and Jackson Street fire
Crews respond to structure fire on Owensboro’s northside

Latest News

Evansville City Council votes to limit liquor stores and gas stations in urban core
Evansville City Council votes to limit liquor stores and gas stations in urban core
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
First building of new luxury apartment complex in Evansville complete
First building of new luxury apartment complex in Evansville complete
Man sentenced to life in prison on rape and sodomy charges
Man sentenced to life in prison on rape and sodomy charges