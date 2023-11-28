Birthday Club
Several Owensboro health facilities requiring masks due to high Covid patient rates
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several Owensboro health facilities are requiring people to require masks this week.

According to Owensboro Health officials, that includes Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.

They say the requirement is due to a high rate of Covid-19 admissions into the facilities.

Owensboro Health says every Tuesday they update their masks requirements for each location.

They are advising people to check their locations masking status before visiting at OwensboroHealth.org.

