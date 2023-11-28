Rivertown Pickleball Tournament returning to Owensboro for 2nd year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The second annual Rivertown Pickleball Tournament is set in Owensboro.

According to a release, that event will be taking place February 2-4, 2024 at Merchant Centre Court.

Officials say the tournament brought 370 participants from 11 states, making it one of the largest pickleball tournament to ever take place in the Tri-State area.

On February 2, there will be men’s and women’s 50 years old and up doubles, all skill levels. On February 3 is men’s and women’s any age doubles, all skill levels. On February 4, you’ll have mixed doubles, both 50 years old and up and any age groups of all skill levels.

Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded for all brackets.

