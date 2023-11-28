Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Rivertown Pickleball Tournament returning to Owensboro for 2nd year

Rivertown Pickleball Tournament returning to Owensboro for 2nd year
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The second annual Rivertown Pickleball Tournament is set in Owensboro.

According to a release, that event will be taking place February 2-4, 2024 at Merchant Centre Court.

Officials say the tournament brought 370 participants from 11 states, making it one of the largest pickleball tournament to ever take place in the Tri-State area.

On February 2, there will be men’s and women’s 50 years old and up doubles, all skill levels.  On February 3 is men’s and women’s any age doubles, all skill levels.  On February 4, you’ll have mixed doubles, both 50 years old and up and any age groups of all skill levels. 

Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded for all brackets.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Dispatch: Crews working scene at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Dispatch: Three injured during crash at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Henderson Fire Dept. warning drivers to avoid Hwy. 60 due to crash
Traffic Alert: Henderson Fire Dept. warning drivers to avoid Hwy. 60 due to crash
Owensboro hosting ribbon cutting for new playgrounds
Owensboro hosting ribbon cutting for new playgrounds
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines