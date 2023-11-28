Owensboro hosting ribbon cutting for new playgrounds

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro will be hosting a ribbon cutting for new playgrounds at Moneta Sleet Junior and Ben Hawes Park.

The ribbon cutting is happening this afternoon at 3:45 at Moneta Sleet Junior Park.

You can view a picture of the design at Moneta Sleet Junior Park and the design at Ben Hawes Park in the video above.

Officials say they have been closed most of the month while the work was being done.

