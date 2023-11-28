Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Owensboro hosting ribbon cutting for new playgrounds

Owensboro hosting ribbon cutting for new playgrounds
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro will be hosting a ribbon cutting for new playgrounds at Moneta Sleet Junior and Ben Hawes Park.

The ribbon cutting is happening this afternoon at 3:45 at Moneta Sleet Junior Park.

You can view a picture of the design at Moneta Sleet Junior Park and the design at Ben Hawes Park in the video above.

Officials say they have been closed most of the month while the work was being done.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police warning of controversial new iPhone feature
EPD: Man arrested after pulling gun on man trying to use porta potty
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Two people pulled from truck following crash on U.S. 41
Dispatch: Crews working scene at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Dispatch: Three injured during crash at US 41 and Pigeon Creek
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released
Identity of shooting victim in Owensboro released

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
Multiple law enforcement vehicles damaged after chase ends in crash in Newburgh
11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Owensboro hosting ribbon cutting for new playgrounds
Owensboro hosting ribbon cutting for new playgrounds
11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/28 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines