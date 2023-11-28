One person shot Monday night on Skipping Stone Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Evansville, one person was shot Monday night in the 1300 block of Skipping Stone Drive.

Responders were on scene for over an hour.

Dispatch confirmed a shots fired call shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Skipping Stone Drive.

A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says one person was shot in the leg, but they have non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say the person was also taken to the hospital.

